Sexually violent predator with past crimes against a small child now on parole, living in Colorado Springs

Jimmie Lillie
Jimmie Lillie(CSPD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:36 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A sexually violent predator is out on parole and living in Colorado Springs.

Per state law, the Colorado Springs Police Department notified the public Wednesday that 64-year-old Jimmie Lillie would be residing in the 3000 block of East Platte Avenue.

Lillie has a lengthy criminal history, most notably a conviction for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl in 2005. His rap sheet also includes multiple charges for theft, injury assault, drug possession, and failing to register as a sex offender.

Anyone with questions about Lillie or other local SVPs can call detectives Rob Meredith and Nancy Gifford of the CSPD Registered Sex Offender Unit or click here. Meredith can be reached at 719-444-7665 and Giffords at 719-444-7672.

