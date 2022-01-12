New report shows the most Googled ‘Should I’ questions of 2021 for each state

(KKTV) - Millions of Americans turn to Google each year in search for just about anything. From cars, clothes, furniture, home goods, perhaps looking for a new pet, the list goes on. People want answers to even some of life’s most challenging questions. With 2022 kicking off, New Year’s Resolutions are in full force for many.

Setting goals, taking a trip, having a baby, seeking medical advice, or maybe starting a new business. In a recent report, here’s a look at what people around the country searched for most in their Google quest venturing into new opportunities for 2022 when they searched for “Should I:”

“Should I buy a car?” Vehicle or no vehicle, 14 states including Colorado were wondering if they should buy a new car in this new climate. With dealerships offering 30% more for a trade-in than a year ago due to a microchip car shortage, it’s little wonder why people coast to coast were asking if this was the year to buy a vehicle.

“Should I buy a house?” From Rhode Island down to South Carolina, eight states wondered if they should buy their new forever home. After a year where people were stuck inside for the better part of 2020, some were anxious for an upgrade. Unfortunately, the housing market skyrocketed during the pandemic, making buying a home more difficult for the average American.

“Should I cut/dye my hair?” New year, new you, right? Eleven states were wondering if they should either cut or dye their hair this year (six to cut, five to dye). If you think that’s radical, four other states were asking for a more permanent change: “Should I get a tattoo?”

“Should I have a baby? Should I get a dog?” After a year where people were either bored by themselves or bored with each other while stuck at home, it looks as though some sought extra companionship. Five states asked if they should have a baby, while four other states asked if they should get a dog. Speaking of companionship, Alabama, Louisiana, and Washington were all wondering if they should “text him back.” We don’t know who this “him” is, but if he hasn’t texted you yet, maybe you shouldn’t waste your time.

For the fourth year in a row, All Home Connections found out which “Should I…” inquiries were the most searched in 2021. In the methodology 13 questions were chosen based on data from SEMRush, AHRefs, and Ask the People. For the full report you click here.

