Man suspected of sex assault on a child worked for food services at multiple D-20 schools

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Academy District 20 sent a notice to parents at multiple schools in Colorado Springs that a contracted food services member is suspected of sexual assault on a child.

Justin Woodworth, 43, was arrested on Dec. 29, 2021 and faces multiple felony charges including sex assault on a child by one in a position of trust, sex assault on a child with a pattern of abuse and other charges related to sex crimes against children. According to online court records, the alleged crimes occurred sometime between Feb. 1 of 2020 to Feb. 1 of 2021.

As of Wednesday, Woodworth was being held in jail on a $40,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 9.

The following letter was sent to multiple D-20 schools Tuesday night:

“In accordance with C.R.S. § 22-1-130, Academy District 20 is required by law to inform parents when an employee has been charged with certain crimes. On Tuesday, January 7, 2022, Academy District 20 learned that a contracted food services staff member, Mr. Justin Woodworth, was arrested. The alleged criminal offenses that Mr. Woodworth is charged with include the violation of C.R.S. §§ 18-3-405(1),(2)(d) and 18-3-405.3(1),(2). Due to the nature of charges, verifiable information is limited, and details related to this case are currently protected by the court. Mr. Woodworth is not employed by the district but performed contract work in district schools since 2019. Academy District 20 is providing notification to parents of students enrolled at Aspen Valley Campus, New Summit Charter School, Timberview Middle, Chinook Trail Elementary, and Briargate Preschool where Mr. Woodworth worked in the cafeteria and delivered lunches. Mr. Woodworth is no longer working in district schools. When any staff member is hired in Academy District 20, including contracted staff, a full background check is conducted, including a Colorado Bureau of Investigation review. Please keep in mind, all citizens are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you or your child have any information to report about Mr. Woodworth, or have any additional questions or concerns, please contact Rich Payne, Director for Security, at 719-234-1200 or richard.payne@asd20.org.”

11 News has requested his arrest papers and mugshot.

