Man suspected of sex assault on a child worked for food services at multiple D-20 schools

Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:48 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Academy District 20 sent a notice to parents at multiple schools in Colorado Springs that a contracted food services member is suspected of sexual assault on a child.
Justin Woodworth, 43, was arrested on Dec. 29, 2021 and faces multiple felony charges including sex assault on a child by one in a position of trust, sex assault on a child with a pattern of abuse and other charges related to sex crimes against children. According to online court records, the alleged crimes occurred sometime between Feb. 1 of 2020 to Feb. 1 of 2021.
As of Wednesday, Woodworth was being held in jail on a $40,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 9.
The following letter was sent to multiple D-20 schools Tuesday night:
11 News has requested his arrest papers and mugshot.