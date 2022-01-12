Advertisement

Man suspected of sex assault on a child worked for food services at multiple D-20 schools

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:48 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Academy District 20 sent a notice to parents at multiple schools in Colorado Springs that a contracted food services member is suspected of sexual assault on a child.

Justin Woodworth, 43, was arrested on Dec. 29, 2021 and faces multiple felony charges including sex assault on a child by one in a position of trust, sex assault on a child with a pattern of abuse and other charges related to sex crimes against children. According to online court records, the alleged crimes occurred sometime between Feb. 1 of 2020 to Feb. 1 of 2021.

As of Wednesday, Woodworth was being held in jail on a $40,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 9.

The following letter was sent to multiple D-20 schools Tuesday night:

11 News has requested his arrest papers and mugshot.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small group of picketers outside a King Soopers in Parker, Colorado, on Jan. 12, 2022.
List of King Soopers stores in Colorado where employees are striking Wednesday as union denies latest offer
‘Make My Day’ law applies to a Colorado Springs man who shot and killed someone, says Colorado Supreme Court
Colorado avalanche kills two snowshoers and dog on Jan. 8, 2022
Snowshoers and dog killed in avalanche near Hoosier Pass reportedly from Colorado Springs
New ownership says they'll hire back all fired employees
Mass layoffs at well known Colorado hotel: New owners claim they’ll re-hire most fired employees
Springs business owner injured in stabbing outside shop

Latest News

Colorado Springs Police Chief announces retirement after 33 years of service
Emily Sweeney poses for a portrait during the Team USA Beijing 2022 Olympic shoot on Sept. 12,...
Fort Carson soldier selected to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics
Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment
WATCH: CDPHE provides an update on COVID-19
A small group of picketers outside a King Soopers in Parker, Colorado, on Jan. 12, 2022.
List of King Soopers stores in Colorado where employees are striking Wednesday as union denies latest offer