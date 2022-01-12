Man arrested for allegedly trying to shoot at Springs fast-food restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man accused of assaulting a customer at a fast-food restaurant and then trying to shoot at the business was captured after crashing his car a short time later.

The suspect had already fled the area after officers pulled up at the restaurant at Hilton Parkway and Garden of the Gods just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police say they learned from witnesses that after attacking the customer, the man had left the building, grabbed a gun and pointed it at the restaurant -- but it failed to go off.

Not long after, police were alerted to a crash 3.5 miles away at Fontanero and North Nevada. Officers discovered the suspect in the disturbance was one of the people involved and took him into custody. He has been identified as 31-year-old Terrance Hutchins. Hutchins faces several charges for the alleged incident.

The name of the restaurant has not been released by police, but Google Maps shows a Raising Cane’s on that street block.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.