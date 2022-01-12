Colorado Springs leaders consider expanding sidewalk ordinance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There are many areas in Colorado Springs that prevents anyone from sitting, kneeling or lying down on public sidewalks. The Pedestrian Access Act was passed back in 2016. Colorado Springs City Council Members are now discussing expanding this ordinance into other downtown areas.

11 News spoke with people that are for and against the revisions. People that are for the revision states it will get homeless people off of public sidewalks. People that are against the revision say it is violating people’s civil rights.

If the ordinance is passed, it will expand to places like Weidner Field, Ed Robson Arena and the Springs Rescue Mission. People who are against this ordinance revision says the City should work on finding places for homeless people to stay and not kick them out or ticket them.

Councilwoman Yolanda Avila is the only Councilmember against this ordinance. Avila says there should be more measures put in place to help out the homeless.

“I know that it would work better to seek prevention methods to keep people off the streets,” said Avila.

Organizations for the expansion include the Colorado Springs Downtown Partnership, O’Nell Group and Norwood Group. They each sent letters to City Council to show support. The Equity Group says in their statement, “They are for the proposal as they have never witnessed the volume of street drugs and associated behaviors within areas that have proposed the expansion.

City Council members are expected to vote on the ordinance revision on January 25th.

