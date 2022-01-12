Advertisement

GOP bills in Florida would ban abortions after 15 weeks

A group of anti-abortion protesters pray together in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Dec. 1,...
A group of anti-abortion protesters pray together in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington.(Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:25 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Most abortions would be banned in Florida after 15 weeks of pregnancy under bills filed by Republicans on the first day of the state’s legislative session.

The measures filed Tuesday by Sen. Kelli Stargel and Rep. Erin Grall are similar to a Mississippi law currently under challenge before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The bills have no exceptions for rape and incest but they do say an abortion outside the proposed 15 week limit would be allowed if necessary to save the mother’s life, prevent a mother’s serious injury or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and GOP legislative leaders said they support the bills. Democrats said they will fight fiercely to derail them.

Current Florida law allows abortions up to 24 weeks of pregnancy.

The new bills will be considered during the 60-day legislative session that began Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity near Austin Bluffs/Dublin 1/10/2022
Domestic violence situation blocks off major roads in northeast Colorado Springs
New ownership says they'll hire back all fired employees
Mass layoffs at well known Colorado hotel: New owners claim they’ll re-hire most fired employees
‘Make My Day’ law applies to a Colorado Springs man who shot and killed someone, says Colorado Supreme Court
Deadly shooting in eastern Colorado Springs 1/10/2022
Man killed at eastern Colorado Springs bar after assault and shooting
List of King Soopers stores in Colorado where employees are expected to strike on Wednesday as union denies latest offer

Latest News

The medical helicopter was heading to a children's hospital with three adults and a baby on...
'Miracle situation': All 4 aboard survive helicopter crash in Pa.
Sheriff Joe Pelle says they’ve located a man who was reported missing, ‘alive and well.’ The...
Cause of Boulder County fire remains under investigation, the public can now drop off donations for victims
People listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
FACT FOCUS: Federal agents didn’t orchestrate Jan. 6 riot
DENVER BRONCOS
Court victory clears path for sale of Denver Broncos