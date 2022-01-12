Advertisement

Girl Scouts add new cookie ‘Adventurefuls’ to this year’s lineup

This year, you’ll be able to try a brand-new cookie called Adventurefuls. Girl Scouts describe...
This year, you’ll be able to try a brand-new cookie called Adventurefuls. Girl Scouts describe the new flavor as an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.(Girl Scouts via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:29 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - It’s that time of year again – Girl Scout cookie time.

This year, you’ll be able to try a brand-new cookie called Adventurefuls. Girl Scouts describe the new flavor as an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

Toast-Yays, which debuted last year, will also be available again this year, alongside all the classics like Thin Mints and Samoas.

Girl Scout cookies are available to order now through April.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small group of picketers outside a King Soopers in Parker, Colorado, on Jan. 12, 2022.
List of King Soopers stores in Colorado where employees are striking Wednesday as union denies latest offer
‘Make My Day’ law applies to a Colorado Springs man who shot and killed someone, says Colorado Supreme Court
Colorado avalanche kills two snowshoers and dog on Jan. 8, 2022
Snowshoers and dog killed in avalanche near Hoosier Pass reportedly from Colorado Springs
New ownership says they'll hire back all fired employees
Mass layoffs at well known Colorado hotel: New owners claim they’ll re-hire most fired employees
Springs business owner injured in stabbing outside shop

Latest News

According to Mount Washington Observatory, someone was trying to have a meal when their pasta...
Spaghetti freezes mid-air in New Hampshire mountain’s extreme cold
Wichita BOE president Stan Reeser suspended the first meeting of 2022 after some attendees,...
Student: Kansas school board ‘childish’ for mask dispute, canceled meeting
In its latest survey of business conditions around the country, the Fed said its 12 regional...
Fed survey finds economy growing modestly despite COVID
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., joined at right by Rep. Jim Jordan,...
1/6 panel requests information from GOP leader Kevin McCarthy