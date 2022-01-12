Advertisement

Fort Carson soldier selected to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics

Emily Sweeney poses for a portrait during the Team USA Beijing 2022 Olympic shoot on Sept. 12,...
Emily Sweeney poses for a portrait during the Team USA Beijing 2022 Olympic shoot on Sept. 12, 2021 in Irvine, Calif.(Courtesy Photo / Team USA)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - A Fort Carson Soldier will be representing The Mountain Post in the 2022 Winter Olympics!

On Wednesday, officials at Fort Carson announced Sgt. Emily Sweeney earned a spot on the 2022 U.S. Olympic Luge Team. Sgt. Sweeney serves as a military police officer and is part of Fort Carson’s World Class Athlete Program. This will be her second Winter Olympics.

“I’m honestly just really proud,” said Sweeney. “No one has an easy road to get here, and I am proud of myself that I was able to push through a lot and I’m grateful for the opportunity to represent the United States in Beijing.”

The Connecticut native was introduced to sliding by her older sister and winter Olympian, Megan, and has since competed on five World Cup teams, four World Championship teams and was named Junior World Champion in 2013.

“The challenges have come from every angle, really,” Sweeney said. “It’s been unbelievable how many different challenges we, as a team, have had to face this year. I’m looking forward to that moment where I can just let it go and be in the moment, but that’s not going to happen until I’m in China.”

