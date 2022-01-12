Colorado Springs Police Chief announces retirement after 33 years of service

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Chief announced his retirement after more than three decades of service.

The following was sent out to the public Wednesday afternoon from officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department:

“After 33 years of service to the City of Colorado Springs, and three years as the Chief of Police, Colorado Springs Police Department Chief Vincent Niski has officially announced his retirement effective March 4, 2022.

Throughout his tenure with the Colorado Springs Police Department, Chief Niski has seen the department through some of the biggest changes law enforcement has ever faced such as sweeping public safety legislative changes, nationwide protests, a pandemic, and more. “For 33 years, Vince has contributed his experience, leadership, and dedication to this community, and in his role as Chief, has continued to build a police department that is relentlessly committed to professionalism and service. Vince has led CSPD through incredibly challenging times for policing nationwide, and he has done so honorably. We will miss Vince in this role, but we are a city truly grateful for his service,” says Mayor John Suthers.

Looking back on his career, Chief Niski says, “When I reflect on the past 33 years, many moments come to mind. I picture events that will forever be imbedded in my memory to include tragedy, important events, humor, and lasting relationships I have developed over the years. The Colorado Springs Police Department has been my home away from home and all of you have been part of my police family. The employees who serve this department do outstanding work that is often misunderstood or underappreciated. To all the men and women of the CSPD, ‘I want them to know that they, and their families, will always have my unwavering support, gratitude, and admiration. And most importantly it has been the greatest honor to serve alongside you.’ I would have never imagined that my journey in policing would have taken the route it did. I have been blessed with the opportunities this job has offered me and would not change a minute of it. I would have never imagined 33 years ago that I would have had the opportunity to be the chief of this great organization. I leave here with my head high knowing I worked for the best law enforcement agency in the country and alongside the best people in policing.”

Niski’s decision to retire was made for one primary reason: To focus and spend time with his family after more than three decades of dedicated service.”

The news release sent out by CSPD also included a short bio:

Niski began his career with the Colorado Springs Police Department in February of 1989. After working in Patrol, he was assigned as an instructor at the Training Academy as well as a detective in the Metro Vice, Narcotics, and Intelligence Division.

Following his promotion to the rank of sergeant in 1997, he served as a supervisor in the Gold Hill Division, DUI Unit, and Metro VNI.

Upon his promotion to lieutenant in 2007, he worked as a Shift Lieutenant in Patrol and was later assigned as the Patrol Support Section Lieutenant in the Specialized Enforcement Division.

He was promoted to Commander in 2011 and was assigned to the Stetson Hills Division until being promoted to Deputy Chief in March of 2012.

Serving as the Deputy Chief of both the Operations Support Bureau and Patrol Operations Bureau, he was appointed the Chief of Police in February 2019.

Chief Niski holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Northern Colorado. He is a graduate of the Center for Creative Leadership and the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police.

