Colorado congressman named as the Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Strategic Forces for HASC

WASHINGTON (KKTV) - U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn was recently named the top Republican for the Subcommittee on Strategic Forces as part of the House Armed Services Committee (HASC).

The role was given to the Colorado lawmaker who represents Colorado’s House District 5 in Washington by the Lead Republican of the HASC, Rep. Mike Rogers from Alabama.

“Over the past few years as the Ranking Member of the Readiness Subcommittee, it was my honor to consistently work to provide service members and their families with the training, resources, and equipment they needed. I am pleased to continue my service as the Ranking Member of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Strategic Forces,” Rep. Lamborn said according to a release. “The work of the Strategic Forces Subcommittee consists of the oversight of nuclear weapons, missile defense, and space, all areas that are vital to our national security. It is no secret that China is undergoing a rapid, unprecedented nuclear build-up including testing new hypersonic missiles. Russia’s nuclear program has undergone significant modernization of all three legs of its triad, including the development of anti-satellite weapons that significantly threaten the space domain. It is vital that our military has the resources and capabilities necessary to keep our country safe, particularly in light of these new and growing threats. I will continue working with my colleagues to ensure our Nation is prepared for any attack, whether on land, water, air, or space. I want to thank Ranking Member Rogers for the opportunity to lead Republican efforts on this crucial subcommittee.”

In the same week the announcement was made by Rep. Rogers, Rep. Lamborn used a personal health scare as a reminder to the public to get screened for skin cancer in routine check-ups. During his own visit to a dermatologist, Rep. Lamborn learned he had melanoma. The skin cancer was removed without any issues.

“I am grateful to my team of doctors, and their staff, for their professionalism and the excellent care I received during this process,” said Congressman Lamborn. “Unfortunately, the mountain landscape that we all know and love in Colorado, with its high altitude and plentiful sunshine, accelerates the rate at which damage is caused by the sun. A skin check by a dermatologist often only takes a few minutes, but it is a critical part of identifying skin cancer early. I encourage all of my constituents, young and old, to wear sunscreen and make sure they get checked regularly by a qualified physician.”

