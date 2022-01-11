Advertisement

WATCH: Gov. Polis joins philanthropic community to discuss ways to help Marshall Fire victims

By KKTV
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:52 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Gov. Polis is teaming up with Colorado’s philanthropic community to discuss ways to help Coloradans impacted by the Marshall fire Tuesday afternoon.

The governor was joined by Tatiana Hernandez, the president of Community Boulder Foundation Boulder County, John Hayes, the CEO of Ball Corporation, and Brian Cain, the Chief Sustainability Officer of Civitas.

According to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management, as of Thursday night 1084 residential structures were destroyed in the fire.

  • City of Louisville: 550 structures destroyed, 43 structures damaged; actual value of residential damage is approximately $229,199,184.
  • Town of Superior: 378 structures destroyed, 58 structures damaged; actual value of residential damage is approximately $152,757,462.
  • Unincorporated Boulder County: 156 structures destroyed, 48 damaged; actual value of residential damage is approximately $131,255,944.

Anyone who needs assistance can visit Boulder’s Office of Emergency Management’s website.

