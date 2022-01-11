Advertisement

WANTED: Man suspected of shooting an officer sought by authorities in Colorado

Elias Buck is suspected of shooting a police officer.
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:58 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAS PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A multi-state manhunt is underway for a man suspected of shooting a police officer.

The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office recently announced a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of Elias Buck. According to authorities, Buck is the prime suspect in the shooting of a Farmington Police officer in New Mexico during a DUI stop on Friday. Buck also escaped the La Plata County Jail on Dec. 27. The sheriff’s office adds his girlfriend, victoria Rossi, may be with him.

The officer involved in the shooting was 25-year-old Joseph Barreto.

If you have any information on his location, you’re asked to call 970-385-2900.

