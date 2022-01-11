Springs business owner injured in stabbing outside shop

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs business owner was ambushed and stabbed several times in a parking lot late Monday night.

Police say the victim was going to his car when the two assailants confronted him.

“A struggle ensued and the victim received multiple stab wounds,” police said.

The business co-owner walked into the parking lot as the attack was unfolding.

“One of the suspects got into the victim’s vehicle, and the co-owner pulled the suspect out. The suspect lunged at the co-owner with a knife, then fled,” police said.

The second suspect jumped into a car behind the business and sped off. Neither suspect has been located at the time of this writing. Police have not released suspect descriptions.

No injuries to the co-owner were reported. The original victim was last reported to be in the hospital; his condition is unknown.

The business is located on North Academy at near Montebello. The name was not released.

