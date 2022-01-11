Advertisement

Reports: 2 toddlers found tied up in San Antonio home

Reports indicate two toddlers, ages 1 and 2, were found alone and tied up in a bedroom in San...
Reports indicate two toddlers, ages 1 and 2, were found alone and tied up in a bedroom in San Antonio. They were taken to the hospital to be examined, but no further information is available regarding their conditions.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:23 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (Gray News) - An investigation is underway after reports that two toddlers were found alone and tied up in a San Antonio duplex.

Police say they were called to the area around 4 p.m. Sunday. A law enforcement investigation is ongoing alongside an investigation by Child Protective Services, according to WOAI.

Reports indicate two toddlers, ages 1 and 2, were found alone and tied up in a bedroom. They were taken to the hospital to be examined, but no further information is available regarding their conditions.

A 5-month-old baby, believed to live in the same home, was located at a different household.

All three children are in the care of CPS.

A woman named Isabella, who identified herself to WOAI as the children’s biological mother, says she learned about the incident on the news. She says CPS deemed her an “inherent risk” and took the children from her. She is disgusted about what allegedly happened to them.

“My daughter was found tied up to a playpen, and my son was found inside of a playpen with the cover on it pretty much. The door was locked, and fire people had to kick open the bedroom door,” Isabella told WOAI.

CPS confirms the three children were in the system at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead, additional wounded in early morning shooting
2 killed, several people injured in early morning shooting in Colorado Springs
Police activity near Austin Bluffs/Dublin 1/10/2022
Domestic violence situation blocks off major roads in northeast Colorado Springs
A dog was rescued after being stuck under 5 feet of snow.
Dog rescued after being stuck in 5 feet of snow near Lake Tahoe
Deadly shooting in eastern Colorado Springs 1/10/2022
Man killed at eastern Colorado Springs bar after assault and shooting
New ownership says they'll hire back all fired employees
Mass layoffs at well known Colorado hotel: New owners claim they’ll re-hire most fired employees

Latest News

A prosecutor says a man arrested on child rape charges in Tennessee in December could have...
Man seen as mentor to children arrested on child rape, kidnapping charges
Doctors in Maryland say the transplant shows a heart from a genetically-modified animal can...
Pig heart transplanted into man with terminal heart disease
FILE - A man watches a TV screen showing a news program reporting about a North Korean missile...
N. Korea fires possible missile into sea amid stalled talks
Georgia players celebrate after the College Football Playoff championship football game against...
Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Bama