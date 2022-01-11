Pueblo City Council inducts four new members

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - Tonight Pueblo City Council will swear in four new representatives.

Heather Graham will be a new Representative At-Large. Regina Maestri will represent District 1. Sarah Martinez will represent District 3, and Vicente Martinez Ortega will represent District 4.

This is a large turnover for a city council that has seven total seats.

The representatives were elected in November and will officially begin their terms after tonight.

District 4 representative Vicente Martinez Ortega is still facing a criminal complaint for allegedly vandalizing the city’s Columbus statue in May. He will be sworn in tonight and will appear in court on the 19th to settle the case.

At-Large representative Dennis Flores, who was elected to his second term will also be sworn in tonight.

A sign-in sheet will be made available in the city council chambers at six o’clock. The first six people to sign in will be allowed to make public comments at the meeting.

The new members will be sworn in at seven o’clock.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.