Advertisement

Maya Angelou becomes the first Black woman to appear on US quarter

The Maya Angelou quarter is the first in the American Women Quarters program.
The Maya Angelou quarter is the first in the American Women Quarters program.(United States Mint image)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:15 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United States Mint announced Monday that it’s rolling out a quarter with Maya Angelou on it.

It makes the legendary poet and activist the first Black woman to appear on a U.S. quarter.

The Maya Angelou quarter is the first in the American Women Quarters program, which will include coins featuring prominent women in American history.

“Each 2022 quarter is designed to reflect the breadth and depth of accomplishments being celebrated throughout this historic coin program. Maya Angelou, featured on the reverse of this first coin in the series, used words to inspire and uplift,” said Mint Deputy Director Ventris C. Gibson.

Other quarters in the series will begin rolling out later in 2022 and through 2025.

California Congresswoman Barbara Lee is being credited with the achievement.

She introduced the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020. It passed in January 2021, ultimately paving the way for the creation of the new coins.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity near Austin Bluffs/Dublin 1/10/2022
Domestic violence situation blocks off major roads in northeast Colorado Springs
New ownership says they'll hire back all fired employees
Mass layoffs at well known Colorado hotel: New owners claim they’ll re-hire most fired employees
Deadly shooting in eastern Colorado Springs 1/10/2022
Man killed at eastern Colorado Springs bar after assault and shooting
‘Make My Day’ law applies to a Colorado Springs man who shot and killed someone, says Colorado Supreme Court
WATCH: Union provides update on planned strike for King Soopers employees in Colorado

Latest News

Emergency rental assistance program continues into 2022 after helping thousands of Pikes Peak...
Emergency rental assistance program continues into 2022 after helping thousands of Pikes Peak area families
President Joe Biden is expected to use a speech in Georgia to throw his support behind changing...
Biden to push voting rights bill, back filibuster changes
Officials provide an update on a water rescue.
3 Children rescued after falling through icy pond in Colorado
A Bank of America ATM is seen, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Winchester, Mass. Bank of America...
Bank of America slashes fees for account overdrafts
Starting March 1st, a new law takes effect to change many felonies into misdemeanors. This...
Colorado Springs leaders say some laws for criminals are too lenient