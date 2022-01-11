List of King Soopers stores in Colorado where employees are expected to strike on Wednesday

DENVER (KKTV) - As a planned strike by King Soopers workers at multiple stores across Colorado looms, it’s unclear how the strike will impact shoppers.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 has been in a back-and-forth battle with King Soopers over a number of issues. More than 50 percent of King Soopers employees are part of the union. Click here for more on the negotiations. While some stores in Colorado Springs are part of the union, their current contract doesn’t expire until late February. Employees at the following stores are expected to strike starting at 5 in the morning on Wednesday:

