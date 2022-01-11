Advertisement

List of King Soopers stores in Colorado where employees are expected to strike on Wednesday

(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:50 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - As a planned strike by King Soopers workers at multiple stores across Colorado looms, it’s unclear how the strike will impact shoppers.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 has been in a back-and-forth battle with King Soopers over a number of issues. More than 50 percent of King Soopers employees are part of the union. Click here for more on the negotiations. While some stores in Colorado Springs are part of the union, their current contract doesn’t expire until late February. Employees at the following stores are expected to strike starting at 5 in the morning on Wednesday:

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity near Austin Bluffs/Dublin 1/10/2022
Domestic violence situation blocks off major roads in northeast Colorado Springs
New ownership says they'll hire back all fired employees
Mass layoffs at well known Colorado hotel: New owners claim they’ll re-hire most fired employees
‘Make My Day’ law applies to a Colorado Springs man who shot and killed someone, says Colorado Supreme Court
Deadly shooting in eastern Colorado Springs 1/10/2022
Man killed at eastern Colorado Springs bar after assault and shooting
WATCH: Union provides update on planned strike for King Soopers employees in Colorado

Latest News

Hundreds of homes were destroyed by a fire believed to be sparked by downed power lines in...
WATCH: Gov. Polis joins philanthropic community to discuss ways to help Marshall Fire victims
Mountain lion wandered into a condo 1/8/22.
Officers forced to euthanize a mountain lion in Colorado that wandered into the lobby of a condo
Matthew Barton
Former teacher and coach at a Manitou Springs school suspected of sexually assaulting a child
Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
CDC considers updating mask recommendations to N95