Kadri’s third-period goal lifts Avalanche over Kraken 4-3

Colorado Avalanche logo
Colorado Avalanche logo(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:13 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - Nazem Kadri scored a go-ahead goal late in the third period, and the surging Colorado Avalanche rallied to beat the Seattle Kraken 4-3.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel had two goals and Devon Toews also scored for Colorado, which beat former teammate Philipp Grubauer to win its 12th straight at home and fifth in a row overall.

Grubauer, who had 31 saves, received a warm reception from the crowd. Marcus Johansson, Jared McCann and Colin Backwell scored for Seattle. 

