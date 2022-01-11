Former teacher and coach at a Manitou Springs school suspected of sexually assaulting a child

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A former teacher and soccer coach at Manitou Springs High School is suspected of sexually assaulting a child.

On Tuesday, the Manitou Springs Police Department announced the charges against 53-year-old Matthew Barton. Barton is facing six counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. Barton turned himself in on Monday. It isn’t clear if there are multiple victims or one. 11 News will be updating this story.

According to police, Barton was a former teacher and soccer coach at the school and he stopped working at the school in 2011. The crimes allegedly happened in 2009 to 2010.

“We ask that if any member of the public has any information on this case or Mr. Barton, please reach out to the Manitou Springs Police Department at (719) 685-5407,” police wrote in a news release. “Please remember that Mr. Barton is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The MSPD is encouraging parents to continue to maintain close and transparent relationships with their children, where they can have discussions about situations like this. If you ever believe that a child was sexually assaulted, please reach out to your local law enforcement agency.”

