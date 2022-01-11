Emergency rental assistance program continues into 2022 after helping thousands of Pikes Peak area families

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The emergency rental assistance program will continue into 2022 after helping thousands of Pikes Peak area families.

11 News spoke with Pikes Peak United Way, who said over $1 million in rental assistance applications has gone right back into our community since the program began in the spring of 2021.

“We all know that affordable housing in this community is a challenge and so we want to keep families housed, we want to keep children in their same schools, we want to keep families stable,” said Elizabeth Quevedo of Pikes Peak United Way.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program lets you apply for up to three months of current rent, and six months of back rent. 2,000 local families have received assistance so far.

“For a majority of our clients, they are employed, they are working hard, but once you rack up some owed rent, it’s really hard to get ahead and if you have unforeseen bills and you already are dealing with a loss of hours, it can be insurmountable,” said Quevedo.

PPUW has appointments Friday and Saturday mornings to help you apply for rental assistance. To schedule an appointment, call United Way’s 211 or click here.

“It’s a fairly lengthy application and there are a number of documents they also have to be included. Certainly a community member can do it on their own, but if they don’t have access to a computer or a scanner, or just need a little extra help we have volunteers that can do that,” said Quevdeo.

