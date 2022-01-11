Country music star Craig Morgan joins forces with Colorado Springs non-profit organization to fight human trafficking

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Country music star, and patriotic 17-year Army Veteran, Craig Morgan partners up with Colorado-based nonprofit Exodus Road, to step in and help raise awareness to fight human trafficking.

With a passion for changing lives, empowering others to join in, and being that voice with a mission, Morgan is committed to the development and strategic planning, in helping those trapped in the dark world of human trafficking, break away and live a life of freedom and opportunity.

“The thing about Exodus Road, that I love the most, is the fact they don’t go and just snatch them out,” Craig says, “They follow-up and place them at homes, where they’re going to be safe, and have the opportunity to get beyond, passed and hopefully get over some of the trauma, that they’ve experienced in their life. That’s number one.”

Morgan joined the board of directors at Exodus Road in 2017 and is hands on with the leadership team to develop continued strategies, to help liberate survivors and arrest traffickers.

“Number two, we focus heavily on removing individuals that are doing it, and I’m not talking about the John that goes in and seeks it,” Morgan expresses, “I’m talking about the actual pimps as you would call, as most people refer to them, the people who are responsible for putting them in harm’s way.”

