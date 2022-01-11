Colorado soldier arrested on child sex crime charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An active-duty soldier was arrested Tuesday morning for alleged child sex crimes following a search warrant execution at a Fountain home.

Police say they were following up on a cybertip and found enough evidence to arrest 30-year-old Ryan Taflinger on charges of sexual exploitation of children-possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Detectives are concerned there could be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact Sgt. Sheyna Marshall with the Fountain Police Department at 719-382-6918. Information can also be submitted to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555 and Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

In addition to Fountain Police Department and the sheriff’s office, the Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security are investigating the case.

