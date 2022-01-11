Colorado Health Department to issue Covid-19 vaccine reminders via text message beginning Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Beginning Tuesday The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will issue Covid- 19 vaccine updates via text message. This will allow all Coloradans easier access to notification when they are due for their 3rd booster.

Those whose vaccine records are on file with the Colorado Immunization Information System, will get sent a text message reminding them it’s time for your 3rd shot.

People ages 18 and up are eligible for the 3rd shot after five months. The state requires you to get the first two doses of either the Pfizer, Moderna or BioNTech and will send you a text message reminder notification when it is time for your 3rd dose. Parents and legal guardians of children ages 12-17 will receive reminders directly.

CDPHE highly recommends to stay proactive by receiving the 3rd booster, ensuring everyone has the highest level of protection against Covid-19. Tex messages will come from “45778.”

You can find a clinic nearest you by visiting The Colorado State Department of Health and Environment here.

