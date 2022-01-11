Advertisement

A Colorado avalanche kills 2 snowshoers and their dog near Northwest Mountain

By Jessica McClain
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people who were snowshoeing this past weekend in Colorado were killed by an avalanche.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says their bodies and the body of their dog were found buried in avalanche debris near Hoosier Pass in central Colorado by searchers using an avalanche rescue dog.

This tragic incident is a reminder winters are beautiful but can turn deadly quick, due to avalanches. Preventing these accidents by being aware of the backcountry snow conditions and taking precautions before planning your adventure can help decrease injuries and deaths.

From 2020 to 2022, 15 people have died in the backcountry of the Colorado Mountains including 10 skiers, 1 snowboarder, 2 snowmobilers, and 2 snowshoers. The Colorado Avalanche Center put out a video, ‘Know Before You Go’ (KWBG) to help raise awareness and better prepare people for the unexpected weather and how to navigate through treacherous conditions. You can watch the video here.

Through our KWBG’s program you will learn some of the basics, and be provided with tips and safety precaution measures that help keep you safe and still have fun in the mountains and avoid avalanches.

For additional detailed information on avalanche awareness in the Colorado Mountains you can go the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

