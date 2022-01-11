Advertisement

3 Children rescued after falling through icy pond in Colorado

Children plunged into frigid water while playing on frozen pond
Officials provide an update on a water rescue.
Officials provide an update on a water rescue.(South Metro Fire Rescue)
By Jessica McClain
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:33 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - This past weekend, South Metro Fire Rescue and the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Department responded to a ice rescue, where three children were playing on a frozen pond and fell through the ice.

A woman nearby the pond close to 9100 E. Florida Ave. ran to the scene and jumped in to rescue two of the three kids from the water. A teen jumped in to help save the third child, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s office on Twitter.

First responders used CPR to revive one of the three children who was unconscious and not breathing. The child was was transported to Children’s Hospital where she was listed in stable condition. All three kids survived.

