Advertisement

Seoul says North Korea has fired projectile into sea

South Korea says North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the sea.
South Korea says North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the sea.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:10 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into the North’s eastern sea, in what appears to be its second weapons launch in a week.

The firing of the projectile comes as North Korea continues to demonstrate its military might amid a self-imposed pandemic lockdown and deadlocked nuclear talks with the United States.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North fired at least one weapon early Tuesday but didn’t immediately say whether it was ballistic or how far it flew.

The launch came six days after the North fired a ballistic missile into the sea on Jan. 5 in what it later described as a successful test of a hypersonic missile.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead, additional wounded in early morning shooting
2 killed, several people injured in early morning shooting in Colorado Springs
A dog was rescued after being stuck under 5 feet of snow.
Dog rescued after being stuck in 5 feet of snow near Lake Tahoe
Police activity near Austin Bluffs/Dublin 1/10/2022
Domestic violence situation blocks off major roads in northeast Colorado Springs
Deadly shooting in eastern Colorado Springs 1/10/2022
Man killed at eastern Colorado Springs bar after assault and shooting
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65

Latest News

WATCH: Union provides update on planned strike for King Soopers employees in Colorado
King Soopers union workers plan strike over wages, safety issues and healthcare concerns.
King Soopers strike update
New York Mayor Eric Adams on Monday revised the death toll from a high-rise fire, saying 17...
Safety features failed in NYC high-rise fire that killed 17
U.S. doctors have transplanted a pig heart into a patient in an experimental, last-ditch effort...
In 1st, US surgeons transplant pig heart into human patient