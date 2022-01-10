Advertisement

Postal Service safety, tips keep your carriers safe during winter delivery routes

By Jessica McClain
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:05 AM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The United States Postal Service encourages customers to help keep mail delivery routes safe for carriers, by keeping pathways, porches and walkways clear of snow and ice during the winter months.

Keeping pathways, walkways clear of debris, snow and making sure the area is well lit will create faster and safer delivery of your goods.

Safety tips to help prevent any injuries for carriers during their delivery routes:

- Overhangs should be free and clear of snow and ice to avoid injury.

- Leave a light on to make sure all pathways and walkways are well lit.

- Keep walkways cleared of snow and ice and allow enough traction to avoid slips and falls.

- Clear enough snow from curbside boxes, to allow mail trucks to approach the box, deliver the mail, and to drive away from the box without danger or the need for backing.

- Steps should always be kept clear of ice and snow and in good repair so as not to cause injury to letter carriers when dropping off deliveries.

- Add a street address to the home mailbox so it’s easier for carriers to find.

For further inquiries on tips to keep your mail delivery routes safer and more efficient contact the USPS here.

