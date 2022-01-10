Mass layoffs at well known Colorado hotel: New owners claim they’ll re-hire most fired employees

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A well known hotel in southern Colorado has new owners, and with that came a sudden mass firing for the hotel’s employees.

Former Hotel Elegante was sold for $25 Million on Dec. 30th to a limited liability company owned by Texas real estate developer, SHIR Capital. Their representatives say, the building is now The ALTA Hotel and will be for about one year, while they work to convert its nearly 500 rooms into low-rent apartments.

Simultaneously timed with the buyout, Hotel Elegante laid off 160 employees according to a notice filed with Colorado’s department of Labor and Employment. When asked about the layoffs, a SHIR capital representative told KKTV, 160 people was the prior owner’s entire staff.

“They’re just not acknowledging the fact that more than 100 people just got fired without any explanation, so yeah, just kind of upset with that,” said Micah Schultz, a former contractor for the hotel. He says, employees knew the hotel would likely be sold, but that management “assured everyone that no one is going to be losing their jobs. Even if we do get bought out, nobody is going to be losing their jobs. Everything should be OK.”

Schultz was not a hotel employee, but worked solely as a technology contractor for the hotel’s event venue. He says, employees were called together and all fired at once on Dec. 29 and told to return for severance checks the next day. “My job is dependent on the people that got fired.” Schultz said. “It’s pretty terrifying. I wasn’t planning to look for a job right now. I have no source of income, and I’m not really sure where to go because I was planning on having this job for at least four more years, so yeah I’m kind of at a loss right now.”

Contrary to this, Elan Gordon with SHIR Capital told KKTV in a Jan. 4 interview, “we are retaining a large percentage of the staff that’s there.” When asked further about this via email, Gordon sent this response:

“In accordance with our shutting down of food service, we have let go of all the food & beverage staff only. We have retained almost all of housekeeping, front desk, maintenance etc. (everything outside of food service.)”

Schultz said, he saw former housekeeping employees in the Dec. 29 severance checks meeting. When asked for numbers on how many people would be re-hired, Gordon sent this email response:

“We’re not going to share any further detail. This is already more than I care to share.”

In a second attempt to ask for those numbers, Gordon wrote KKTV:

“ALTA has rehired most maintenance, front desk, some management, housekeeping - all full time workers. I will not get into specifics.”

That was Gordon’s last correspondence with KKTV on Jan. 6. One former hotel employee said as of Jan. 8, they hadn’t heard anything about anyone being re-hired. Due to SHIR Capital ending former Hotel Elengate’s food and beverage service, the new ownership says it donated a large amount of leftover food to Salvation Army.

The soon-to-be apartment complex will offer studio, 1 bedroom, and 2 bedroom units, all expected to be available for less than $1,000 a month, once construction is done.

Gordon said he hopes the project helps with “the lack of attainable housing in the Colorado Springs market overall, and certainly in the more central area.” He added, “We saw rents that have grown too high, in our opinion ... There seems to be an affordable housing crisis, as many cities are calling it.”

Management with former Hotel Elegante, a brand of ICA Properties, Inc., did not respond to our inquiries.

