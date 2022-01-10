Man shot and killed at eastern Colorado Springs bar after assault

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a man was shot and killed at a bar in eastern Colorado Springs after an assault.

Police responded to the area of Circle and Galley, near the Citadel Mall, just after midnight Monday morning. Someone reportedly called 911 saying someone was seriously injured during an assault.

Officers responded within minutes and found a man dead inside the bar. Police tell 11 News that man was shot and killed.

The man has not been identified yet. Police have not released any information on a possible suspect, or what led up to the assault.

This is a developing story, we will update the article as we learn more.

