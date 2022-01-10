Domestic violence situation blocks off major roads in northeast Colorado Springs
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:16 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A domestic violence situation blocks off major roads in northeast Colorado Springs Monday morning.
Colorado Springs PD says police activity has blocked off part of Austin Bluffs at Dublin and Rangewood.
Police are advising people to avoid the area. We will update this article as we learn more information.
