COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A domestic violence situation blocks off major roads in northeast Colorado Springs Monday morning.

Colorado Springs PD says police activity has blocked off part of Austin Bluffs at Dublin and Rangewood.

Police activity Austin Bluffs south of Dublin has SB Austin Bluffs blocked at Dublin and blocking NB Austin Bluffs near Jenkins Middle School, north of Rangewood. — Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) January 10, 2022

Police are advising people to avoid the area. We will update this article as we learn more information.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.