Suspect on-the-run following robbery Saturday night

Police lights.
Police lights.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 1:36 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is still reportedly on-the-run following a “robbery with a weapon” near Astrozon Boulevard and Chelton Road. Officers say this happened just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Colorado Springs Police officers arrived on scene minutes after the robbery was reported but the suspect had already left the scene. It is unknown if the suspect left with any money.

At the time this article was written there was no suspect description available.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

