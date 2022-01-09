Broncos fire head coach Vic Fangio

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos have fired head coach Vic Fangio after three straight losing seasons.

According to the NFL Network, GM George Paton made the decision this morning.

The Broncos released this statement from President and CEO Joe Ellis:

“This morning, George and I informed Vic of the decision to part ways with him as head coach of the Denver Broncos. For the last three seasons, Vic put his heart and soul into coaching the Broncos. I want to thank Coach Fangio for giving his maximum effort to our organization since the day he was hired. George will have full authority to select the next head coach of the Broncos. This is his decision and his program. I have complete confidence in George’s ability to lead an exhaustive and successful head coaching search. We will give George every available resource and fully support him in hiring the very best head coach to lead the Broncos.”

They also released this statement on behalf of GM George Paton:

“I have tremendous respect for Vic and all he’s accomplished in the NFL. Over the past year, I appreciate his partnership, friendship, and the tireless work ethic he demonstrated as our head coach. Vic will continue to have great success in this league, and I thank him for everything he did for the Broncos as well as me personally. Looking ahead, there’s a lot of work to be done for us to take the next step. Winning is not easy, and we’re going to embrace the opportunity to improve in every single area of our operation. Our search to find the next head coach of the Broncos will be a comprehensive, collaborative process. We’re approaching it with an open mind and look forward to spending time with some outstanding candidates. With the foundation in place, the progress that’s been made, and the resources we have to get better, I’m excited about the future of our team. We will find an outstanding leader and head coach for the Broncos and our fans.”

Here are some stats from the 11 Sports team on Fangio’s time with the Broncos:

He’s 19 and 29 as head coach

He’s had no winning seasons or playoff appearances

He’s only 2 and 9 against divisional opponents in the last two years.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.