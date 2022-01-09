Advertisement

2 vehicles, 1 home hit with gun shots near Downtown Colorado Springs Saturday

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating after a reported shooting just after 11:15 p.m. Saturday night near East Platte Avenue and North Union Boulevard.

Officers responded to calls for “multiple shots fired” at a home in the area. During the investigation, police discovered the house was a short-term rental, and a fight had broken out at a party being thrown there.

Approximately 30 shell casings were found at the scene. Two unaccompanied vehicles and a house were hit with gunfire.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead, additional wounded in early morning shooting
2 killed, several people injured in early morning shootings in Colorado Springs
Fire crews are on scene of a fire near Roller Coaster Road and Higby Road in El Paso County.
Fire crews responding to a reported fire near Roller Coaster Road
In 2021, employers with more than 16 employees were required to give employees one hour of paid...
Changes to paid sick leave take effect in Colorado
Canon City police are looking for 14-year-old Kailey Chappel.
Canon City Police looking for missing 14-year-old
Saturday crews responded to a fire near the University Village Apartments
Crews respond to fire near University Village Apartments

Latest News

Police lights.
Suspect on-the-run following robbery Saturday night
Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders,...
Broncos fire head coach Vic Fangio
Freezing fog in El Paso County this AM
Freezing drizzle/fog in the Pikes Peak Region
2 dead, additional wounded in early morning shooting
2 killed, several people injured in early morning shootings in Colorado Springs