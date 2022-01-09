2 vehicles, 1 home hit with gun shots near Downtown Colorado Springs Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating after a reported shooting just after 11:15 p.m. Saturday night near East Platte Avenue and North Union Boulevard.

Officers responded to calls for “multiple shots fired” at a home in the area. During the investigation, police discovered the house was a short-term rental, and a fight had broken out at a party being thrown there.

Approximately 30 shell casings were found at the scene. Two unaccompanied vehicles and a house were hit with gunfire.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made.

