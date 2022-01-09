2 killed, additional people injured in early morning shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left two people dead and “additional” people in the hospital.

Police say they started receiving calls around 1:20 am Sunday morning of a shooting in the parking lot of the Summit Creek apartment complex, that’s on the southeast side of the city near South Academy and Chelton.

Officers say when they got on the scene they found two people dead, additional victims with gunshot wounds were taken to local hospitals.

Colorado Springs Police told 11 News crews that a shooting broke out at the Summit Creek apartment complex, then another shooting happened across the street from that complex. They believe the shootings are tied to each other.

A suspect has not been located at the time this article was written.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

