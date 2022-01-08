Advertisement

Person taken to the hospital with serious injuries following crash Friday

Police lights.
Police lights.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 6:09 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a car and motorcycle.

The call came in around 8:30 p.m. Friday for a crash near South Nevada Ave and Brookside Street. Officers say a car was turning right onto south Nevada when it hit the motorcycle. The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

No arrests have been made.

