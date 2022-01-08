Advertisement

Person arrested for DUI after two-vehicle crash

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 6:17 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are in the hospital following a two-vehicle crash at North Circle Drive and North Union Boulevard. The crash happened just after midnight Saturday.

Officers say a Toyota Sedan was heading north on Union Boulevard when a Jeep traveling west on Circle Drive did not yield to a red light, hitting the front of the Toyota “causing significant damage”.

The Jeep reportedly rolled over on scene; the driver of the Jeep was reportedly not injured.

The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital for medical evaluation; police say the front passenger and driver are expected to be ok.

The driver of the Jeep was reported as DUI.

