Law Enforcement responds to car fire Saturday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police department responded to an engine fire in “a small transport van” just before noon on Saturday. The fire happened near South Academy Boulevard and Bradley Road.

CSPD and Security Fire responded to the call.

The car was reportedly started and then the engine caught fire.

Crews left the area just before 1 p.m. and the fire was reportedly out.

