King Soopers responds to labor union after planned strike

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - King Soopers responded to the UFCW Saturday after they planned a strike for early next week. King Soopers says they agree to use a federal moderator.

The following letter was sent from King Soopers to Kim Cordova, The UFCW Local 7 President.

Dear Ms. Cordova,

King Soopers has provided an offer to the Union with unprecedented economic benefits and what we believe are otherwise excellent terms and conditions of employment. We reviewed the Union’s January 6, 2022 Comprehensive Proposal and we are very interested in attempting to resolve the parties’ differences and achieve a new labor agreement, rather than experience a labor dispute.

In order to pursue an agreement and work toward labor peace, we request to meet and bargain with you immediately regarding the Union’s Comprehensive Proposal. We are fully available to meet. Please respond in writing with your willingness and availability to meet at your earliest convenience.

We would also like the parties to consider using the services of the FMCS and have advised the local office of our interest. PLease let us know if local 7 is willing to use the FCMS to help parties reach an Agreement.

Thank you,

Sean Hammond

Senior Director

Labor Relations

The Kroger Co.

