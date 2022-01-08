Fire crews responding to a reported fire near Roller Coaster Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire crews are on scene of a fire near Roller Coaster Road and Higby Road in El Paso County.

Colorado Springs Fire is responding for mutual aid to the fire.

Firefighters on scene tell 11 News one person was injured; their current condition is unknown.

At the time this article was written, no other information was available. We have crews on the way and will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.