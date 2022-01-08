Advertisement

Colorado College blows by Miami thanks to Coffey’s hat trick

Colorado College
Colorado College
By Colorado College Athletics
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:33 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OXFORD, Ohio - Tyler Coffey posted a hat trick and Dominic Basse had 36 saves to lead Colorado College to a dominating 5-1 victory over Miami Friday night in Oxford, Ohio.

Coffey, who notched his first career multi-goal game, collected CC’s first hat trick in nearly two years, while Danny Weight and Nicklas Andrews each had a pair of assists and the Tigers won their fourth consecutive game in Oxford.

Miami’s Matt Barry opened the scoring at 7:57 of the first period when he buried a rebound after Basse saved Nick Donato’s shot from the right point.

From then on, it was all Colorado College.

The Tigers exploded for four goals in the second period to put the game out of reach. Hunter McKown started it off with a power-play goal just 1:28 into the frame with a blast from the top of the left circle that went top shelf past Miami goalie Logan Neaton.

Tiger defenseman Hugo Blixt notched his first career goal at the 8:04 mark of the second to give CC the lead for good. Patrick Cozzi took a Miami turnover and was wide open in the slot. His shot clanged off the back boards and after Tommy Middleton knocked down the puck out of midair, Blixt wristed a shot from the left dot past Neaton.

Coffey then scored twice in a span of 21 seconds to give the Tigers a 4-1 advantage. He scored his fifth of the season on the power-play from the right circle, then again from basically the same spot just after the Miami penalty expired, chasing Neaton to the bench in favor of Ludwig Persson. Weight and Andrews assisted on both goals.

Coffey secured his hat trick with an unassisted goal at the 4:44 mark of the third period. He gathered the puck near the left boards at center ice, cut to the middle and put a wrister past Persson. The last hat trick by a Colorado College player was on Feb. 17, 2020 by Grant Cruikshank in a 4-2 victory over Air Force.

“This was a big night for Tyler,” head coach Kris Mayotte said. “He shoots the puck so well and always brings a lot of energy.”

The Tigers were spectacular on special teams Friday night, scoring on half of their four power-play opportunities and killing off all seven Miami power-plays.

Basse was just as good individually. He stopped all 18 shots he faced in the third period and his teammates blocked 13 shots in front of him throughout the game.

“I thought we got into our game right away,” Mayotte said. “Even though we were down one, we said if we stuck with our game we would be alright. This was a big night for our special teams.”

The two teams battle again on Saturday, Jan. 8, beginning at 3 p.m. (MT).

