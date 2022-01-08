Advertisement

Canon City Police looking for missing 14-year-old

Canon City police are looking for 14-year-old Kailey Chappel.
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:49 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Canon City police are looking for 14-year-old Kailey Chappel. A photo of Kailey can be found at the top of this article.

Officers say she was reported as a runaway around 10:30 p.m. Friday by her parents. She was reportedly last seen around 5 p.m. Friday and was last seen wearing a pink long sleeve crop top, blue jeans, and a blue jacket.

Kailey might have a backpack with a change of clothes in it.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, call the Canon City Police Department 719-276-5600.

