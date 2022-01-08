Advertisement

Amazon shortens COVID paid leave time for U.S. employees

1722_Amazonworker_Gray
1722_Amazonworker_Gray(KVLY)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:44 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The company announced the updated amended policy to employees on Friday.

It will cut isolation time from 10 to seven days, providing for a total of up to 40 hours of paid leave.

The policy change is effective immediately and applies to all its U.S. employees regardless of vaccination status.

Amazon says the decrease in the paid leave corresponds to the newly shortened isolation period recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All employees must report a positive diagnosis and the company says additional leave options are available for those who are still sick after one week.

The new guidance from the CDC says those with COVID-19 can isolate for five days if they have no symptoms.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In 2021, employers with more than 16 employees were required to give employees one hour of paid...
Changes to paid sick leave take effect in Colorado
Armed Robbery, guns, cash
Two similar robberies happened a mile apart overnight in southeast Colorado Springs, unclear if related
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Man with dementia walking around with a gun in Colorado Springs taken into protective custody, according to police
Residents describe the fear and chaos of evacuating during the Marshall Fire in Colorado.
Human remains found at the site of the Boulder County Fire
Burned homes in a Boulder County neighborhood destroyed by a wind driven wildfire are seen from...
WATCH: President Biden speaks after touring the destruction left behind by the fire in Boulder County

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet a fire official as they tour a neighborhood...
Biden surveys Colorado wildfire damage, comforts victims
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court skeptical of Biden’s workplace vaccine rule
Burned homes in a Boulder County neighborhood destroyed by a wind driven wildfire are seen from...
WATCH: President Biden speaks after touring the destruction left behind by the fire in Boulder County
1/7/22
WATCH: President Biden speaks after touring the destruction left behind by a Colorado wildfire