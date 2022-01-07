Advertisement

Work Begins to Relocate the Garden of the Gods Park Entrance Sign

Garden of the Gods sign
Garden of the Gods sign(City of Colorado Springs)
By KKTV
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - The Garden of the Gods Park entrance sign will move to a new location along the Foothills Trail north of Gateway Road as part of the 30th Street Corridor Reconstruction Project. The new location will allow for safer access to those taking photos of the sign without conflicting with vehicular traffic entering and exiting the park.

On Monday, Jan. 10, pedestrian access to the sign will close as crews begin exploratory work around the sign to inspect the concrete foundation and determine the best way to protect the structure during the planned move. A date for removal of the sign has not been determined.

The sign, made from three large sandstone slabs was set in approximately 210 cubic feet of concrete in 1994 in its current position at the entrance to Garden of the Gods Park. A recent inspection revealed weathering, cracking and damage to the existing sandstone. The exploratory work will allow crews to determine the safest way to move the sign.

