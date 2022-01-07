Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: President Biden tours massive fire destruction in Boulder County Friday

President Biden Gets First-Hand Look After Marshall Fire Burns Down More Than 1,000 Homes
By KKTV
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:30 PM MST
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - President Joe Biden will be joined by Colorado Governor Jared Polis Friday afternoon to assess damage caused by the Marshall Fire. The President is also expected to discuss plans to distribute federal support for those affected.

The President’s schedule is as follows:

2:15 PM - President Biden & The First Lady arrive at Denver International Airport

2:35 PM - President Biden & The First Lady depart Denver, Colorado en route Louisville, Colorado

3:00 PM - President Biden & The First Lady arrive at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport

3:30 PM - President Biden & The First Lady tour a neighborhood in Louisville, Colorado

4:35 PM - President Biden & The First Lady meet with families who were impacted by the Marshall Fire; The President delivers brief remarks on his Administration’s response to recent wildfires

6:10 PM - President Biden & The First Lady depart Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport en route Denver International Airport

6:35 PM - President Biden & The First Lady depart Denver International Airport en route Harry Reid International Airport

The City of Louisville and the Town of Superior suffered the most damage. According to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management, as of Thursday night 1084 residential structures were destroyed in the fire.

  • City of Louisville: 550 structures destroyed, 43 structures damaged; actual value of residential damage is approximately $229,199,184.
  • Town of Superior: 378 structures destroyed, 58 structures damaged; actual value of residential damage is approximately $152,757,462.
  • Unincorporated Boulder County: 156 structures destroyed, 48 damaged; actual value of residential damage is approximately $131,255,944.

According to a White House press release, President Biden Spoke with Gov. Polis on Dec. 31. It went on to say that the president has appointed FEMA to work with its counterparts in Colorado to provide assistance.

