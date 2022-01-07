WATCH: Animals at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo play in the snow

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Animals at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo enjoyed the little bit of snow that fell earlier this week.

The zoo posted this video showing the animals playing in the snow. All of them are too cute to handle!

If you want to share your good news, no matter how small, you can submit pictures or videos by clicking here. Please include a quick caption for a chance to see it on the news!

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.