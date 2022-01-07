Pueblo City Councilman granted continuance in criminal mischief case

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo City Councilman Vicente Martinez Ortega, who represents district 4 appeared in court today to face criminal mischief charges.

The councilman won his seat last November but now stands accused of doing between one and five thousand dollars worth of damage to the city’s Christopher Columbus statue this past May.

Roughly 50 people packed the courtroom today to hear Martinez Ortega’s defense. The councilman is the son of long time community activists Rita J Martinez and Jose Esteban Ortega.

Martinez Ortega’s defense asked to plead guilty to charges of first degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor charge which would allow him to continue serving on Pueblo’s City Council.

The defense asked for a sentencing of 100 hours of community service, unsupervised probation, and restitution payments which would be made to the city for the damages.

The judge appeared to agree to the misdemeanor charge, but would not grant unsupervised probation to the councilman despite arguments from the defense.

After going back and fourth the defense asked for a continuance which was granted.

Martinez Ortega will appear in court again on the morning of January 19th.

