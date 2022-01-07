Advertisement

Pueblo City Councilman granted continuance in criminal mischief case

Pueblo District 4 City Councilman
Pueblo District 4 City Councilman(Jack Heeke)
By Jack Heeke
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:32 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo City Councilman Vicente Martinez Ortega, who represents district 4 appeared in court today to face criminal mischief charges.

The councilman won his seat last November but now stands accused of doing between one and five thousand dollars worth of damage to the city’s Christopher Columbus statue this past May.

Roughly 50 people packed the courtroom today to hear Martinez Ortega’s defense. The councilman is the son of long time community activists Rita J Martinez and Jose Esteban Ortega.

Martinez Ortega’s defense asked to plead guilty to charges of first degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor charge which would allow him to continue serving on Pueblo’s City Council.

The defense asked for a sentencing of 100 hours of community service, unsupervised probation, and restitution payments which would be made to the city for the damages.

The judge appeared to agree to the misdemeanor charge, but would not grant unsupervised probation to the councilman despite arguments from the defense.

After going back and fourth the defense asked for a continuance which was granted.

Martinez Ortega will appear in court again on the morning of January 19th.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In 2021, employers with more than 16 employees were required to give employees one hour of paid...
Changes to paid sick leave take effect in Colorado
Armed Robbery, guns, cash
Two similar robberies happened a mile apart overnight in southeast Colorado Springs, unclear if related
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Man with dementia walking around with a gun in Colorado Springs taken into protective custody, according to police
Residents describe the fear and chaos of evacuating during the Marshall Fire in Colorado.
Human remains found at the site of the Boulder County Fire
Kids with masks in a Colorado school.
A Colorado Springs school district is bringing back a mask mandate for students

Latest News

An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Lina Sardar Khil, 3 years old, after she disappeared...
Amber Alert discontinued for 3-year-old girl from Texas still missing
Burned homes in a Boulder County neighborhood destroyed by a wind driven wildfire are seen from...
WATCH LIVE: President Biden tours massive fire destruction in Boulder County Friday
Colorado Springs Fire Department is currently on scene of a reported gas leak near Channel...
Colorado Springs Fire Department has reported gas leak under control
Garden of the Gods sign
Work Begins to Relocate the Garden of the Gods Park Entrance Sign