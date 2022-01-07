Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers offers reward in deadly skatepark shooting case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is offering an “enhanced” reward for information leading to an arrest of the person or people responsible for gunning down multiple people at a Colorado Springs skatepark.

Three victims, two juveniles and an adult, were found at the scene of a shooting on Nov. 20, 2021 at the Memorial Park Skating Center in Colorado Springs. Dominic Celano, 14, died from a gunshot wound and his 12-year-old brother was taken to a nearby hospital. The boys and their family had recently relocated from California to Colorado after their father retired from the Hollister Police Department in California. Their cousin, 23-year-old Gage Celano, was also killed.

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is offering up a $5,000 reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest tied to the deadly shooting. Please contact the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at (719)-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

You can report tips online by clicking here.

This latest reward increase comes from support by Police Foundation of Colorado Springs, a local non-profit with a mission to support the Colorado Springs Police Department.

