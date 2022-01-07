Advertisement

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers offers reward in deadly skatepark shooting case

Reward offered leading to suspects in Memorial Park Skate Center shooting
Family and friends held a candlelight vigil Sunday for 23-year-old Gage Celano who was shot at...
Family and friends held a candlelight vigil Sunday for 23-year-old Gage Celano who was shot at Memorial park.(Gunner Swope)
By Jessica McClain
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is offering an “enhanced” reward for information leading to an arrest of the person or people responsible for gunning down multiple people at a Colorado Springs skatepark.

Three victims, two juveniles and an adult, were found at the scene of a shooting on Nov. 20, 2021 at the Memorial Park Skating Center in Colorado Springs. Dominic Celano, 14, died from a gunshot wound and his 12-year-old brother was taken to a nearby hospital. The boys and their family had recently relocated from California to Colorado after their father retired from the Hollister Police Department in California. Their cousin, 23-year-old Gage Celano, was also killed.

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is offering up a $5,000 reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest tied to the deadly shooting. Please contact the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at (719)-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

You can report tips online by clicking here.

This latest reward increase comes from support by Police Foundation of Colorado Springs, a local non-profit with a mission to support the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kids with masks in a Colorado school.
A Colorado Springs school district is bringing back a mask mandate for students
Residents describe the fear and chaos of evacuating during the Marshall Fire in Colorado.
Human remains found at the site of the Boulder County Fire
File photo.
Deadly shooting under investigation Tuesday night in Colorado Springs
Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say

Latest News

Watertown's Samaritan Medical Center has a makeshift unit solely focused on doling out doses of...
Pueblo closes monoclonal antibodies site
Pueblo has closed its monoclonal antibody treatment site after less than a month.
WATCH - Pueblo closes monoclonal antibodies site
Warmer Friday
Mild and Sunny Friday
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Man with dementia walking around with a gun in Colorado Springs taken into protective custody, according to police