Juvenile arrested for threats made to the Manitou Springs School District

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Manitou Springs Police Department has arrested a juvenile in relation to threats made to the Manitou Springs School District.

The investigation into this threat began in December 2021, and continued further as a similar threat was reportedly made in the first week of January 2022.

Officers identified a suspect, who after investigation, was arrested on January 6th and charged with two felony counts of Inciting Destruction of Life or Property, two felony counts of False Report of Explosives, Weapons, or Harmful Substances, and two misdemeanor counts of Interference with Staff, Faculty, or Students of Educational Institution.

The identity of the juvenile will not be released by the Manitou Springs police department.

The following letter was sent to families in the school district:

Dear Manitou Springs School District Community,

As I have always communicated, when we can provide updates we will. These updates, at times, often occur after investigations and after we have received guidance and direction from law enforcement agencies, which is critical.

Late in the evening on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, I, in partnership with our district team and Manitou Springs Police Department, made the difficult decision to not have school on the following day (December 15) for Manitou Springs Middle School and Manitou Springs High School. This was the result of a threat that we received after school on December 14. While the threat was unsubstantiated (no leads) at the time, we needed additional time to further understand the dynamics of the threat. As we all know, there was then an unusual wind storm that impacted our community significantly, including telephones and internet access for MSSD.

As the press release from Manitou Springs Police Department reads, the threat was addressed by a comprehensive and collaborative team approach between Manitou Springs School District, Manitou Springs Police Department, and other significant law enforcement agencies.

In the Press Release below, the MSPD is able to provide more information on the situation.

We would like to thank:

The Manitou Springs Police Department and other law enforcement agencies that assisted in this investigation to prevent the potential for school violence.

The staff of MSMS and MSHS who asked important questions and stepped up in tremendous ways.

Our parents and guardians for having important conversations with your children and being partners with us along the way.

Our students for the care they have shown for their peers, staff, and themselves.

Our school and district administrators, District Security Team, and SRO Mandy Strider for their diligence and willingness to leave no stone uncovered.

As a public educator for over 20 years, my first lesson as a pre-service teacher was “Safety First,” especially when a child’s parent is not present. This goes for all children. I, along with every staff member, are also the children of our parents. “Safety First” requires collective efficacy and collaboration as a community approach.

When we see a child who needs a little more, there is a story.

When we see a child who is angry, there is a story.

When we see a child who is happy, there is a story.

Let’s continue to wrap our arms around children.

We rely on our community to help us ensure the safety of our educational process. If anyone sees or hears about a threat or a safety issue, speak up and share this information with a trusted adult, a law enforcement agency or report it via Safe2Tell at 1-877-542-7233 or safe2tell.org.

We will be providing an opportunity to engage in a community dialogue about safety, security, and wellness. More information will be provided about the details of this community dialogue.

Very sincerely,

Elizabeth

Elizabeth A. Domangue, PhD

Superintendent of Schools

