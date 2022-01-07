How you can prepare for tax season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s that time of year again... tax season is upon us!

11 News spoke with experts at Jackson Hewitt Tax Service about how you can prepare for this year’s tax season.

Get all of your documents ready right now, like W-2, 1099, home mortgage interest statements and more.

“The shoebox works, or a large manila envelope, or some centralization location for your many documents that will start coming in right after the first of the year,” said Mark Steber, Jackson Hewitt’s Chief Tax Information Officer. “Get organized, centralize your spot for you and your spouse and your family so they don’t lay all over the house and you’re scrambling. That will help make a big start when you get ready to do your taxes.”

Find your tax return from last year, which has information on it that can help jump start this year’s season.

Be prepared to tackle the child tax credit payments, or any stimulus payments, if that applies to you.

“Half of it should have come already, and then you get the other half when you do your tax returns and it’s a big complicated form, you have to put what you’re going to get, what you got already, and then get the rest. It can make things very complicated but it can also be a big, big benefit on your tax refunds so don’t mess that up,” said Steber.

Make sure you are accurate with your tax return and file early, to avoid any delays in getting your refund back. Jackson Hewitt says three in four Americans receive a refund, and the IRS issues most refunds in less than three weeks.

“The IRS is not in the business of making sure you get the biggest refund you can, they’re making sure they are getting all of their money. It’s up to you to make sure you get all of your money,” said Steber.

If you or someone you know was impacted by the Marshall Fire in Boulder County, you have an extension until May 16th to file. For more information on tax season, click here.

