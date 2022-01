COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire department is currently on scene of a reported garage fire near Jet Wing Drive and Astrozon Boulevard.

Engine 11 on scene reporting a garage fire pic.twitter.com/aNweXThqPf — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 7, 2022

At the time this article was written it was unknown if anyone was home or injured in the fire. The cause is still unknown.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

